3 dead and 3 injured in San Antonio house fire

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — The San Antonio fire chief says three people were killed and three others have been injured in a house fire. Fire Department Chief Charles Hood says firefighters responded to the blaze around 3 a.m. Saturday after receiving a 911 call in which people could be heard screaming. Hood says police officers who first arrived at the home kicked in a door and also heard people inside screaming for help. Six people _ three adults and three children_ were rescued from the home. One woman died at the scene and two others, an adult and a child, later died. A cause of the fire remains under investigation.

