Greta Thunberg is appearing in a Swedish court on a charge of disobeying police at a climate protest

MALMÖ, Sweden (AP) — Climate activist Greta Thunberg will appear in court on Monday on a charge of disobeying police at a protest in southern Sweden last month. The local newspaper had reported Thunberg and other activists were detained after they stopped traffic in the oil terminal of the port in Malmö on June 19. The crime of disobeying law enforcement usually is punished with fines. Thunberg inspired a global youth movement demanding stronger efforts to fight climate change after staging weekly protests outside the Swedish Parliament starting in 2018.

