Musk says Twitter to change logo to “X” from the bird. Changes could come as early as Monday.

NEW YORK (AP) — Elon Musk plans to change the logo of Twitter to an “X” from the famous blue bird, marking what would be the latest big change since he bought the social media platform for $44 billion last year. In a series of posts on his Twitter account starting just after 12 a.m. ET on Sunday, Twitter’s owner said that he’s looking to make the change worldwide as soon as Monday. Earlier this month, Musk put new curfews on his digital town square, a move that sparked criticism that it could drive away advertisers and undermine its cultural influence as a trendsetter.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.