New Zealand’s justice minister resigns after facing criminal charges in car crash

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand’s justice minister has resigned police filed charges against her and said she was over the legal alcohol limit when she crashed into a parked car. The incident involving Kiri Allan was the latest in a series of missteps and scandals involving government ministers less than three months out from national elections. Polls indicate the conservative opposition has pulled level or moved slightly ahead of the incumbent liberals in what promises to be a close race. Prime Minister Chris Hipkins says Allan was involved in the crash soon after 9 p.m. Sunday in Wellington, and was held in custody at the central police station before being released at about 1 a.m.

