9 people killed in a plane crash in eastern Sudan as the war reaches the 100-day mark

CAIRO (AP) — Sudan’s military says nine people including four military personnel have been killed after a civilian plane crashed in airport in the eastern coastal city of Port Sudan. The military said that a child survived late Sunday’s crash which took place after the after Antonov plane took off from the city’s airport. The military blamed a technical failure for the crash which has come as the war in Sudan reached the 100-day mark on Monday with no sign of abating. Sudan has plunged into chaos since mid-April when monthslong tensions between the military and the powerful Rapid Support Forces exploded into open fighting in the capital Khartoum and elsewhere across the country.

