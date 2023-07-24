Landslides block key roads in northern Pakistan, as the death toll from monthlong rains rises to 133

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Officials say landslides triggered by torrential rains have blocked several key roads in northern Pakistan, stranding tourists and disrupting traffic. Authorities say the death toll from weather-related incidents since June 24 has risen to 133 across the country. Taimur Khan, a spokesman for the provincial disaster management authority, said Monday that authorities are trying to clear roads blocked by landslides in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. Thousands of tourists have thronged scenic tourist destinations in the north in recent days, ignoring warnings from the disaster management agency, which asked people to avoid unnecessary trips as ongoing monsoon rains can cause landslides and flash floods.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.