Maryland man charged with hate crimes in parking dispute killings

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland prosecutors have filed hate crime charges against a man accused of killing three people and wounding three more in a dispute over parking. The three people shot to death were Latino; the man accused of shooting them is white. Their families are neighbors with a history of disputes, including allegations of racial slurs. A grand jury returned charges of first degree murder and hate crimes on Friday against Charles Robert Smith in the killings of Mario Mireles, his father Nick Mireles, and Christian Segovia. Smith told officers that the victims had shot at his house, but witnesses said they saw no other weapons.

