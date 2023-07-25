A man tried to sail from California to Mexico. He was rescued, but abandoned boat drifted to Hawaii

HONOLULU (AP) — A boat that washed ashore in Hawaii has been identified as belonging to a California mariner who ran into trouble while sailing from San Diego to Mexico. KHON-TV reports the U.S. Coast Guard confirmed the boat owner sent a distress call seven months ago. He was rescued, and the boat was left behind. After drifting thousands of miles, the boat is now sitting on Oahu’s windward coast. The Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources says the boat’s owner has no way to remove the vessel. The agency has found a bidder to remove the boat and will send the owner the bill.

