Kansas football lineman charged in connection with alleged bomb threat

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — University of Kansas football offensive lineman Joseph Krause has been charged with making an aggravated criminal threat that led to the evacuation of a stadium. The Kansas City Star reported Krause made his first court appearance Tuesday. Krause allegedly made a bomb threat that led to Kansas football facilities being evacuated Monday. Krause doesn’t have a lawyer yet. Making an aggravated criminal threat is a felony punishable by a minimum of two-and-a-half years in prison, a fine of $300,000 or both. Krause has been on the team for three seasons as a walk-on. He has not played a game since 2020.

