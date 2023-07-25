Michael K. Williams’ nephew urges compassion for defendant at sentencing related to actor’s death

NEW YORK (AP) — A 71-year-old man linked to a crew of drug dealers blamed in the death of actor Michael K. Williams has been sentenced to more than two years in prison at a proceeding in which the actor’s nephew urged compassion for the defendant. Carlos Macci was sentenced to 2 1/2 years in prison on Tuesday by federal Judge Ronnie Abrams. Macci benefited from words spoken on his behalf by Williams’ nephew as well as a sentencing letter in which a co-creator of HBO’s “The Wire” urged leniency, saying Williams himself “would fight for Mr. Macci.”

