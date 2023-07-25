Officials identify remains found at Indiana farm in 1983 as Chicago teen slain by late serial killer

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Authorities say human remains found buried in 1983 at an abandoned Indiana farm have been identified as those of a Chicago teenager who was a victim of the late serial killer Larry Eyler. The Newton County Coroner’s Office and the DNA Doe Project say the remains are those of Keith Lavell Bibbs, who was 16 when he was killed in July 1983. Eyler confessed to at least 20 killings before dying in 1994 at an Illinois prison where he was on death row. Bibbs is the last of four victims found buried in October 1983 at the abandoned farm about 60 miles southeast of Chicago to be positively identified. The three others, all young men, were previously identified.

