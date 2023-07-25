Oklahoma attorney general joins lawsuit over tribal gambling agreements, criticizes GOP governor

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma’s new Republican attorney general says he’s stepping into an ongoing legal dispute over tribal gambling agreements signed by Gov. Kevin Stitt several years ago. Attorney General Gentner Drummond notified Stitt on Tuesday that he’s joining the lawsuit to represent the state’s interest at the request of House Speaker Charles McCall and Senate President Pro Tempore Greg Treat. In a scathing letter to Stitt, Drummond said the legal dispute is a result of Stitt’s refusal to follow state law. The dispute stems from Stitt entering into gambling compacts with four Native American tribes in 2020 that the Oklahoma State Supreme Court ruled were invalid.

