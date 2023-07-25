Prosecutors charge woman who drove into Green Bay building with reckless driving

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Prosecutors have filed charges against the driver of a minivan that crashed into a building in Wisconsin. The crash toppled much of its brick facade and left much of its roof sagging precariously. The Brown County District Attorney’s office charged the 29-year-old Green Bay woman Tuesday with reckless driving, bail jumping and knowingly operating a motor vehicle while suspended. The woman told police the crash Sunday night in Green Bay was caused by another vehicle cutting her off. Police said the crash left the woman and a 27-year-old Oneida man riding in her vehicle with non-life-threatening injuries.

