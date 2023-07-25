Saquon Barkley, Giants settle on 1-year deal worth up to $11 million, AP source says

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Saquon Barkley and the New York Giants settled on a contract for the star running back just in time for training camp, with him signing a one-year contract worth up to $11 million. The Giants have confirmed Barkley signed his franchise tag. A person close to the negotiations who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity said the deal adds $909,000 in incentives to the $10.1 million Barkley will earn playing under the franchise tag. It came on the day players reported to training camp in New Jersey and a day before they started practice for the 2023 season.

