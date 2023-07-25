Ties with far-right hinder Spain’s Popular Party forming a government despite election win

MADRID (AP) — Chances to form a government have dwindled for Spain’s conservative Popular Party after its election win after two small regional parties refused to lend their support due to the potential presence of the far-right Vox party in the cabinet. Alberto Nuñez Feijóo’s right-of-center Popular Party won the most votes in Sunday´s ballot and finished with 133 seats, far short of the 176 majority figure in the 350-seat Spanish parliament. Feijóo tried garnering support from other parties but the numbers do not add up. As of Tuesday, he only has the support of ultra-nationalist Vox and the tiny conservative UPN party. On Monday, two small conservative parties said they would not support any government with Vox party members in it.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.