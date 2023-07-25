UK billionaire Joe Lewis, owner of Tottenham soccer team, charged with insider trading in US

NEW YORK (AP) — Prosecutors say British billionaire and Tottenham soccer team owner Joe Lewis has been indicted in New York on insider trading charges. The city’s top federal prosecutor disclosed the indictment in a video statement Tuesday. Authorities say Lewis slipped confidential business information to others, including his romantic partners and private pilots. An attorney for Lewis says the “government has made an egregious error in judgment” in charging Lewis, and that he will vigorously fight the case. Lewis has investments from real estate to biotechnology, and he has owned Tottenham since 2001.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.