Angry Russia refuses to speak at UN meeting on its attacks on Ukraine’s key port city of Odesa

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — In an escalation of Russia’s anger at Ukraine and its Western backers, Russia refused to speak at a U.N. Security Council meeting called to discuss Moscow’s recent attacks on Odesa. The strikes came immediately following Russia’s refusal to extend the Black Sea grain deal. The confrontation began at the start of Wednesday’s council meeting called by Russia on the divided Orthodox Church in Ukraine. Deputy Russian ambassador Dmitry Polyansky protested that Britain, which holds the council presidency, was allowing only two briefers and Moscow wanted a third — Archbishop Gideon. He said that in protest Russia wouldn’t participate in the following council session on Odesa. A junior Russian diplomat sat silently throughout the Odesa meeting.

