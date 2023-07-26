Coastal Chinese city joins parts of Taiwan in shutting down schools and offices for Typhoon Doksuri

BEIJING (AP) — The coastal Chinese city of Shantou has joined parts of Taiwan in shutting down schools and offices as Typhoon Doksuri brings heavy wind and rain to the Taiwan Strait. Doksuri weakened further on Thursday, with sustained winds of 96 mph and gusts of up to 118 mph, according to Taiwan’s Central Weather Bureau. The typhoon’s center will not hit Taiwan’s mainland, but its outlying bands will still bring strong winds and rains. The storm will travel through the Taiwan Strait on Thursday and make landfall in China’s Fujian province on Friday.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.