Edmunds compares: 2023 Honda Accord vs. 2023 Kia K5
By CHASE BIERENKOVEN
Edmunds
The Honda Accord, fresh from a recent redesign, is back to take on the South Korean equivalent, the Kia K5. The Kia packs impressive value for money and, it has an exceptionally quiet cabin and a strong feature list that naturally makes competitors nervous. On the other hand, the Accord is a long-standing choice for a fuel-efficient family sedan, offering improved fuel economy, a hybrid powertrain and excellent rear legroom. The midsize segment may be small these days, but competition is stiff.