How a credit card strategy helped me save over $1,100 on a home remodel
By CRAIG JOSEPH of NerdWallet
Repairs can be expensive, but a two-pronged strategy can lessen the sting. A triple-threat credit card — one with a 0% introductory interest rate, cash back on purchases and a sign-up bonus — lets you finance the expense over time without interest, while also using rewards to defray your outlay. Plus, if you already have the cash you need for the project, you can put it in a high-yield savings account for the duration of your card’s 0% APR promotion. During that window, your cash earns interest, further defraying your expenses. When that promotion ends, you’ll pay off the remaining card balance.