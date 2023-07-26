Iowa state senator arrested, charged with misdemeanor during annual bike ride

An Iowa state senator was arrested and charged with a simple misdemeanor after refusing to abide by a law enforcement officer, according to a criminal complaint filed in court. Sen. Adrian Dickey of Packwood, Iowa, was taken into custody Monday afternoon. A $300 bond was posted the same day, and a court hearing is set for August 8. Sgt. Jonathan Meyer said that he asked Dickey to move to clear the road for RAGBRAI, an annual bike ride across Iowa, but Dickey refused.

