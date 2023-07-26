Issa Rae offers aspiring female directors a chance to shine on rebooted ‘Project Greenlight’ series

LOS ANGELES (AP) — From Issa Rae’s perspective, there’s plenty of talented female filmmakers willing to work. However, she knows most haven’t been afforded the same support as their male counterparts. Now, Rae feels compelled to create a supportive platform for women directors through the reboot series “Project Greenlight: A New Generation,” which premiered this month on Max. She brought back Ben Affleck and Matt Damon’s series that debuted in 2001 about unproven filmmakers directing a feature-length movie. The show was canceled 14 years later after a controversial fourth season. This time, Rae puts a spotlight on the next generation of women who are tasked to direct a film.

