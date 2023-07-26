Las Vegas casino mogul Steve Wynn to pay $10M to end fight over claims of sexual misconduct

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Casino mogul Steve Wynn is ending a long legal fight with Nevada gambling regulators over claims of workplace sexual misconduct. The Nevada Gaming Commission is scheduled Thursday to accept a settlement with the 81-year-old, who now lives in Florida. The agreement says Wynn will pay a $10 million fine and cut ties to the industry he helped shape in Las Vegas. He admits no wrongdoing. His attorney says Wynn won’t attend the commission hearing in Carson City. He resigned as Wynn Resorts chairman and chief executive in February 2018 and has consistently denied sexual misconduct claims.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.