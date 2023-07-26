Missouri school board that voted to drop anti-racism resolution might consider a revised version

O’FALLON, Mo. (AP) — The president of the Missouri school board that voted to revoke its anti-racism resolution now says the resolution could be kept, but revised. The Francis Howell School Board in 2020 adopted a resolution against racism at the height of the national reckoning that followed the murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer. Control of the board flipped over the past two years, with conservatives winning elections. On Thursday, the board voted 5-2 to let the resolution expire. But in a Facebook post Tuesday, board President Adam Bertrand said that although support for the 2020 resolution as written is unlikely, “there may be support of a rewrite or modification.”

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.