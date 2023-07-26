Moldova cuts Russian embassy staff over ‘unfriendly actions’ amid spying scandal

CHISINAU, Moldova (AP) — Moldova’s foreign ministry says it has informed Russia that 45 of its embassy positions in Chisinau will be cut due to “unfriendly actions”, as relations between the two countries deteriorate further amid Russia’s war in neighboring Ukraine. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs says the decision is based on “numerous unfriendly actions” towards Moldova, “which are not related to the diplomatic mandate, as well as attempts to destabilize” the country. The move comes days after local media outlets published a joint investigation alleging that dozens of satellite dishes and antennas installed on Russia’s embassy rooftop could be used for spying.

