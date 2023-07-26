Nature, history and imagination infuse new wallpapers that help a room tell a story

Wallpaper is back in fashion in decor, and often tells a story. The latest designs are statement makers, ranging from the fun and fantastical to the contemplative and scientific. Many combine art and narrative, going way beyond your nice stripe or simple floral. One example is Christian Lacroix’s baroque “Novafrica Sunset.” It’s a kind of fever dream jungle with tangerine sky, foliage clouds, glimpses of fauna, hyper-colored blooms and silk-ribbon-wrapped tree trunks. Katie Deedy of Grow House Grow has a wallpaper called “Ode to the Unhasty,” which depicts slow things, such as sloths, snails, manatees and slow-growing bristlecone pines.

