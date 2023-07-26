Vatican prosecutor seeks 7 years in jail for cardinal, confiscation of $460 million from 10 people

VATICAN CITY (AP) — The Vatican prosecutor has asked a court to convict 10 people, including a cardinal, of a range of financial crimes, sentence them to three to 13 years in prison and order the confiscation of more than $460 million to pay the Holy See back for large financial losses over the past decade. Prosecutor Alessandro Diddi justified the substantial requests for prison time, fines and confiscation of assets based on what he called the “many crimes against the patrimony of the Holy See.” After a summer pause, the defense and civil parties in the Vatican’s “trial of the century” will deliver their closing arguments, with the court expected to deliver a verdict before the end of the year.

