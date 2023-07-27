A meat allergy caused by tick spit is getting more common, CDC says

NEW YORK (AP) — At least 100,000 people in the U.S. have become allergic to red meat since 2010 because of a weird syndrome triggered by tick bites. That’s according to a new government report. But health officials believe more have the problem and don’t know it, and the actual number is more than than four times higher. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday released two reports on the growing tick-borne allergy problem. One estimates that as many as 450,000 Americans have developed the allergy.

