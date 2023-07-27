Indonesian President Widodo arrives in China, plans talks with Chinese leader Xi

BEIJING (AP) — A Chinese news agency says Indonesian President Joko Widodo has arrived in China and plans to meet Chinese leader Xi Jinping. The Xinhua News Agency said Widodo was due to attend the opening of the FISU World University Games in Chengdu in southwestern China. It said the two leaders would meet but gave no details of what they might discuss. Indonesia is, along with China, a member of the Group of 20 major developed and emerging economies. Indonesia wants a bigger role as a supplier of nickel and other raw materials to China’s fast-growing electric car brands.

