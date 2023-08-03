3rd Trump ally charged with vote machine tampering as Michigan election case grows

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan attorney and supporter former President Donald Trump has been charged in connection with voting machines in Michigan following the 2020 election, according to court records. Stefanie Lambert is the third suspect to be charged in the case involving accessing and tampering with voting machines. A former GOP state attorney general candidate, and a former state representative were charged earlier this week. Prosecutors say those charged worked to illegally take five vote tabulators from various Michigan counties. Some of the defendants had argued that local clerks gave them permission. Investigators say they broke into the voting machines and performed so-called “tests.” A Republican-led investigation in Michigan upheld the 2020 election results there.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.