Babies should get new drug that prevents RSV, CDC panel says

A panel of U.S. health advisers is recommending that babies get a new drug to protect them against a respiratory virus. An infection with RSV is a coldlike nuisance for most healthy people, but it can be life-threatening for the very young and the elderly. The expert panel for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday endorsed the one-time shot for infants born just before or during the RSV season and for those less than 8 months old before the start of the season. The season is typically November through March. The CDC director is expected to adopt the panel’s recommendation.

