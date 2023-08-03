Colombia begins a six-month cease-fire with its last remaining rebel group in hopes of forging peace

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Colombia’s government and the National Liberation Army, or ELN, have formally begun a six-month cease-fire as part of a process to forge a permanent peace between authorities and the country’s last remaining rebel group. The cease-fire agreement was announced June 9 during talks in Havana. It comes amid skepticism among many Colombians that the peace process can fully end an insurgency dating back to the 1960s or halt the alleged involvement of the group’s estimated 5,000 remaining members in drug trafficking. The ELN leadership denies involvement in the drug trade. The agreement also sets up a broadly representative national committee to discuss a lasting solution to the conflict.

