Judge rejects attempt to temporarily block Connecticut’s landmark gun law passed after Sandy Hook
By DAVE COLLINS
Associated Press
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A federal judge has rejected a request to temporarily block Connecticut’s landmark 2013 gun control law passed after the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting until a gun rights group’s lawsuit against the statute has concluded. U.S. District Judge Janet Bond Arterton in New Haven ruled Thursday that the National Association for Gun Rights has not shown that the state’s ban on certain assault weapons and large-capacity ammunition magazines, or LCMs, violates the 2nd Amendment right to bear arms. The judge rejected a request for a preliminary injunction. The association criticized the ruling and said it would appeal.