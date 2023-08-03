Mexican marines find 110 pounds of dynamite in drug cartel lab

Mexican marines found 110 pounds of dynamite hidden in a methamphetamine laboratory run by a drug cartel. The Navy Department says other explosives were also found at the site in the northern state of Sinaloa. Sinaloa is the headquarters of the drug cartel of the same name. The navy said Thursday the explosives may have been intended for use in “mines and explosive artifacts” of the kind that cartels have been increasingly using to attack law enforcement personnel in Mexico. In July, another drug cartel set off a coordinated series of seven roadway bombs in western Mexico that killed four police officers and two civilians.

