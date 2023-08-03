3 years after Beirut port blast, intrigue foils an investigation and even the death toll is disputed

BEIRUT (AP) — Three years after Beirut’s massive port blast, attempts to prosecute those responsible are mired in political intrigue and the death toll remains disputed. Many Lebanese have less faith than ever in their disintegrating state institutions. As the country marks the anniversary Friday, relatives of some of those killed are still struggling to get their loved ones recognized as blast victims. This is a sign of the ongoing chaos and confusion since the Aug. 4, 2020 explosion. The blast killed at least 218 people, according to an Associated Press count. It wounded more than 6,000, devastated large swaths of Beirut and caused billions of dollars in damages.

By BASSEM MROUE and LUJAIN JO Associated Press

