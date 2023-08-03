Philippine troops find trainer plane’s wreckage and retrieve the bodies of the pilot and student

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Philippine troops have found the wreckage of a small plane and retrieved the bodies of its Filipino trainer pilot and his Indian student after a three-day search that was hampered by bad weather. Officials said Thursday that the Cessna 152 crashed in a hinterland village near Luna town in the mountainous northern province of Apayao, which lies east of Ilocos Norte province, where the plane took off on Tuesday. Army troops, police and volunteers launched a search after the two-seater plane failed to land three hours later as expected in Cagayan province near Apayao. Two aerial searches were called off due to strong wind, heavy rains and poor visibility, officials said.

