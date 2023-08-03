Skip to Content
AP National News

Scores injured after protesters against Eritrea’s government attack cultural festival in Sweden

By
Published 11:38 AM

David Keyton

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Swedish media are reporting that an Eritrea-themed cultural festival in a Stockholm suburb took a violent turn when about a thousand anti-Eritrean government protesters stormed the event, leaving at least 52 people injured.  The protesters on Thursday set booths and vehicles ablaze, sending smoke billowing into the sky. Swedish police spokesperson Daniel Wikdahl told The Associated Press that “between 100 and 200 people have been detained.” A significant police presence is still at the scene and investigations are underway. Swedish newspaper Expressen reported up to a thousand protesters marching towards the festival grounds, pushing past police cordons and using sticks and rocks as weapons.

Article Topic Follows: AP National News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content