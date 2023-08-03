Testimony from Hunter Biden associate provides new insight into their business dealings

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republicans are releasing new information about the business dealings of President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden. Republicans on Thursday released the transcript of an interview with Devon Archer, who was Hunter Biden’s business partner. The Republicans released the transcript as they focused their attention on Biden’s family rather than Donald Trump’s appearance in court Thursday on federal charges. Archer testified about how Joe Biden’s youngest son used his relationship with his father, who was then vice president, to gin up business. But pressed repeatedly by Democrats, Archer offered no tangible evidence that Joe Biden’s role in his son’s work was more than saying hello during daily calls.

By FARNOUSH AMIRI and STEPHEN GROVES Associated Press

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.