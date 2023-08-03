The Miami-Dade police chief and his wife argued before he shot himself, bodycam footage shows

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Police officers responding to a report of someone with a gun threatening to “end it all” outside a downtown Florida hotel discovered the person in question was the director of the Miami-Dade police force. Newly released bodycam footage provides a fresh look at the July 23 incident. Officials say hours later, Alfredo “Freddy” Ramirez stopped his vehicle, with his wife, Jody Ramirez, inside, south of Tampa and shot himself in the head. News outlets report that Ramirez is still in stable condition at a Tampa hospital after surgery last week. In the meantime, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava has appointed an interim police director.

