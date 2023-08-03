The son of Colombia’s president says his father’s election campaign received money of dubious origin

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — The son of Colombian President Gustavo Petro has acknowledged that his father’s 2022 election campaign received money of dubious origin, according prosecutors investigating Nicolás Petro for alleged illicit enrichment and money laundering. Nicolas Petro agreed to cooperate with prosecutors in the probe after being charged on Tuesday. Prosecutor Mario Andrés Burgos, who heads the investigation, said on Thursday that the younger Petro has said that unjustified increases detected in his assets came from two individuals being questioned by Colombian authorities. The money went partly into his own accounts and partly into the campaign that made his father Colombia’s first elected leftist president.

