A Greek zoo serves up frozen meals to animals to help them beat the heat

SPATA, Greece (AP) — A zoo outside Athens is feeding animals with frozen meals to help shield them from the searing heat as heat wave temperatures return to Greece. Tiembe the lion’s breakfast on Friday consisted of chunks of red meat and bone packed in a foot-long block of ice. The zoo is also treating turtles and a deer that suffered burns and other injuries during an 11-day wildfire on the Greek island of Rhodes. The extreme heat and multiple fires have killed thousands of farm and wild animals and focused attention on animal welfare. The intensifying heat wave temperatures are also a concern biodiversity that is increasingly under threat in southern Europe.

