Flash floods, landslides hit parts of Slovenia after a month’s amount of rain falls in a day

LJUBLJANA, Slovenia (AP) — Heavy rains have caused flash floods and landslides in parts of Slovenia, blocking roads and bridges, flooding buildings and forcing evacuations. Slovenia’s environmental agency raised the weather alert after a month’s amount of rain fell within 24 hours in northern, northwestern and central parts of the country. The Alpine nation was hit by several severe storms earlier in the summer. The official STA news agency reported evacuations in several parts of the country, including camping sites.

