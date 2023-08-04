In latest violence, 18-year-old Palestinian killed during Israeli military raid

JERUSALEM (AP) — Palestinian health officials say that Israeli security forces have killed an 18-year-old Palestinian during a military raid into the northern West Bank. The Palestinian Health Ministry said Friday that Mahmoud Abu Saan was shot in the head by Israeli forces in the city of Tulkarem in the West Bank. The raid sparked fighting with residents of the camp, the local branch of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad militant group reported. Violence has spiraled in the northern West Bank, with the rise of Palestinian armed groups carrying out shooting attacks against Israelis and daily arrest raids by the Israeli military.

