WASHINGTON (AP) — Efforts by the Biden administration have been helping create new factory jobs as part of a push to bring high-speed internet to the whole country. Those jobs coincidentally help to back up President Joe Biden’s messaging for the 2024 elections. Vice President Kamala Harris announced on Thursday that up to 200 new manufacturing jobs would be coming to the swing state of Wisconsin. The workers at the Sanmina factory in Kenosha County will make parts for Nokia that help to connect customers to broadband internet. Nokia’s choice to move production to the U.S. came after an extended engagement with the Commerce Department over how to deliver on the “Buy America” rules in the government’s $42.5 billion investment to provide universal internet services.

