Movie weapons supervisor waives right to preliminary hearing in fatal shooting by Alec Baldwin

By MORGAN LEE
Associated Presswon

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A movie weapons supervisor has waived her right to a courtroom review of evidence on charges of involuntary manslaughter in the fatal shooting in 2021 of a cinematographer by Alec Baldwin. Arizona-based armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed agreed in a court filing Friday to forgo a weeklong preliminary hearing that would have provided court testimony from dozens of people, including eyewitnesses to the shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins at a movie ranch in the desert outside Santa Fe. Defense attorney Jason Bowles has described Hutchins’ death as a tragic accident and says that Gutierrez-Reed committed no crime. Gutierrez-Reed has not entered a plea on manslaughter and evidence-tampering charges.

Associated Press

