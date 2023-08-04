Randall Park adapts a favorite graphic novel for his feature debut ‘Shortcomings’
By LINDSEY BAHR
AP Film Writer
PARK CITY, Utah (AP) — Randall Park was a struggling actor when he first encountered Adrian Tomine’s graphic novel “Shortcomings” in 2007. The story focused on a twentysomething Japanese American man named Ben, who is trying to find himself in the Bay Area along with his girlfriend Miko and best friend Alice, who is a lesbian. They are all flawed, complex and figuring things out, sometimes inelegantly. Park was obsessed and wanted it to be a film, with him starring. It would take about 15 years for “Shortcomings” the movie to happen, but instead of playing Ben he got a better gig: Director. The film opens in theaters Friday.