Star soprano Anna Netrebko sues Met Opera over its decision to cut ties over Russia-Ukraine war

Soprano Anna Netrebko, once among the Metropolitan Opera’s biggest box office draws, has sued the company and general manager Peter Gelb, alleging defamation, breach of contract and other violations. The suit, filed Friday in U.S. District Court in Manhattan, asks for at least $360,000 in damages for lost performance and rehearsal fees. Netrebko claims the Met caused ”severe mental anguish and emotional distress” after it severed ties with her. The Met dropped the Russian soprano from future engagements shortly after Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022. Gelb had demanded she repudiate Russia President President Vladimir Putin.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.