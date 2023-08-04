Taiwanese microchip company agrees to more oversight of its Arizona plant construction

PHOENIX (AP) — A Taiwanese microchip manufacturer building its first U.S. plant in Arizona has agreed to more scrutiny from the state when it comes to the safety of construction workers. Gov. Katie Hobbs announced at a news conference Friday that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. and the state have signed a voluntary protection program. TSMC will adhere to additional safety measures and closer oversight by Arizona regulators. The Democratic governor says construction safety standards should match the quality of the highly publicized project that has been the source of much pride. During a visit to the north Phoenix site in December, Democratic President Joe Biden said the plant is a reflection of how his policies foster job growth.

