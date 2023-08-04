Texas man who threatened poll workers and Arizona officials is sentenced to 3 1/2 years

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a Texas man who advocated for a mass shooting of poll workers and threatened two Arizona officials and their children has been sentenced to 3 1/2 years in federal prison. Frederick Francis Goltz pleaded guilty earlier this year to interstate threatening communications. The 52-year-old from Lubbock was sentenced Thursday by U.S. District Judge James Wesley Hendrix. The U.S. saw a proliferation of threats against elections officials after former President Donald Trump falsely claimed that the 2020 election was stolen from him. Such threats contributed to an exodus of election officials across the country, and made recruiting poll workers difficult.

