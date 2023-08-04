Texas separates migrant families, detaining fathers on trespassing charges in latest border move

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas officials say state police officers separated migrant families along the border with Mexico by detaining fathers on trespassing charges and turning over mothers and children to federal agencies. The separations mark a shift from previous comments by Texas leaders who said families should stay together. Hearst Newspapers reports the families were separated last month in the border town of Eagle Pass. Texas’ latest move to secure the border without coordinating with the federal government drew widespread criticism from immigration advocates. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security says the reports of separated families should be investigated.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.